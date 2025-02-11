Local High Schools To Begin 2024-2025 Baseball/Softball Season

Share Facebook

Local Gainesville high school baseball teams are getting ready for their season openers this week. The baseball season officially began with the Oak Hall Eagles victory over the Eastside Rams Monday.

The high school softball season will begin next week, with games beginning on Feb. 18.

The Eagles Impress Early On

Last season’s district champion, the Oak Hall Eagles, defeated the Eastside Rams Monday night. The Eagles won by 18 points for a total of 20-2, despite losing eight players to graduation after last season. Oak Hall played an impressive game with an explosive start to the 2024-2025 season.

Eastside scores 2 in the bottom of the 4th, making the score 21-2. Oak Hall mercy rules Eastside after 4 innings. pic.twitter.com/7UkbJVhi2M — Addisyn Boatright (@addiboatright) February 11, 2025

The Eastside Rams struggled throughout the game due to miscommunication errors. The Rams earned their two runs at the bottom of the fourth as freshman outfielder Homer Murphy stole home and another run.

This Week’s Slate in Baseball

This week, the Eagles (1-0) will host last season’s No. 2 district team, the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave, today at 4 p.m. The Saint Francis Catholic Wolves are set to play the Fort White Indians (1-0) today at 4 p.m. The Rams (0-1) will play the Gainesville High School Hurricanes at 6 p.m. The Santa Fe Raiders will play the Dunnellon Tigers at 7 p.m. tonight.

On Thursday, the Eagles will play the Newberry Panthers at 4 p.m. The Raiders will play the Vanguard Knights at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, the Blue Wave will play the Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Upcoming Softball Season Openers

The high school softball season opens with a variety of preseason tournaments this week, starting with the Eastside Rams (0-0) and the Real Life Christian Academy (0-0) on Friday. The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave will play in two tournaments Tuesday — one against the Seven Rivers Christian Warriors and the other against the Bell Bulldogs.

Regular season softball will begin next Tuesday, with the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves playing the Hawthorne Hornets at 6:30 p.m. The Gainesville Hurricanes will play the Columbia Tigers at 7 p.m. The Santa Fe Raiders are set to play their season opener against the Vanguard Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m.