Tampa Bay Rays: Return of the Ace

Recovered from his second Tommy John surgery, Tampa Bay Rays‘ starting pitcher Shane McClanahan will return after missing the entire 2024 season. It is the beginning of a new chronicle for the Rays: The Return of the Ace.

The Setback

The last time McClanahan took the mound was August of 2023. He originally landed on the 15-day injured list with forearm tightness. A week later, he was transferred to the 60-day injured list. This ensured he would miss the rest of the regular season while undergoing further testing. An announcement just a week after confirmed the worst-case scenario for McClanahan and the Rays.

This was #Rays Shane McClanahan as they tried to take him out of the game. He protested it. Showed no obvious signs of injury but velo was down a bit and they were cautious about it. No apparent injury from what I saw or according to the broadcast upon the initial removal. pic.twitter.com/OH7vOLsHkE — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 22, 2023

McClanahan underwent Tommy John Surgery for an elbow injury. While he was off the mound with initial injury signs, right-handed relief pitcher Kevin Kelly stepped in. From there, the Rays were left finding ways to fill McClanahan’s explosive presence on the mound.

The Comeback

Rays’ pitchers and catchers reported to practice on Wednesday. At this time, McClanahan found his place back on the mound during this first day of spring training. Despite what seemed to be an end to his superstar trajectory, McClanahan is back and ready for what could be one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

In spite of being out for so long, McClanahan will open the season with no limitations.

#Rays Shane McClanahan throwing warm up tosses ahead of his first spring bullpen session. Told me this morning he’s “100%” ready to go with zero restrictions. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/cFPUjCVJpW — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 12, 2025

What’s Next

Last season, the Rays went 80-82. This ended a streak of five straight postseason appearances. When life dealt him a rough hand, McClanahan picked himself back up and reshuffled his deck. He is ready to deal a winning hand, or an elbow in his case, for the Rays. With the ultimate card up their sleeve, victory is just a shuffle away.

The Tampa Bay Rays will open the season March 28 at Steinbrenner Field against the Colorado Rockies, with the return of their ace.