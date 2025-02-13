SEC Teams Dominating Various Rankings

Share Facebook

In college sports, powerhouse teams are expected to compete each year and rank among the highest in their respective conference. However, when it comes to powerhouse conferences, the Southeastern Conference continues to dominate the apex of college sports.

Men’s Basketball Rankings

Back in October, the NCAA released its preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 basketball season. Alabama, ranked at No. 2, was the only SEC team top crack the top 10. Currently, the top three teams in the AP rankings (Auburn, Alabama, Florida) belong to the SEC.

While March Madness is just over the horizon, three of the four number-one seeds may end up going to SEC teams. Not only is the SEC dominating the top 5, but eight teams are currently ranked within the top 25. Throughout the season, ten of the sixteen teams in the SEC have been ranked in the top 25.

POLL ALERT: Auburn edges Alabama to remain No. 1 in AP Top 25 despite loss, Florida and Duke tied at No. 3; UConn drops out of poll. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/uPS6iaXOQh — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 10, 2025

Women’s Basketball Rankings

Currently, three SEC teams are ranked in the top 5 of the AP poll. Texas (3) South Carolina (4) and LSU (5) have a combined record of 71-5 on the season. While the usual threats of teams like UConn, UCLA, and USC all find themselves in the conversation as potential winners of March Madness, the last three winners have come out of the SEC. Additionally, seven SEC teams find themselves in the current top 25 rankings.

POLL ALERT: Notre Dame up to No. 2 in women's AP Top 25 behind UCLA; Texas now No. 3, South Carolina drops to fourth. Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/uZlMpMWuzk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 10, 2025

College Baseball Rankings

Opening day for the 2025 college season begins Friday. The SEC is no stranger to producing talented teams on the diamond in the past few years. Since 2021, the College World Series has exclusively featured SEC teams. This year’s season might just have the same results. According to the NCAA preseason rankings, four of the top 5 teams belong to the SEC.

Nine total teams from the SEC are ranked in the top 25. Furthermore, six of the top ten teams in the rankings belong to the SEC. Not only does the SEC consistently have teams in the rankings, but these teams all share the same end goal of reaching the College World Series, and being crowned champions.

College Softball Rankings

Week one of softball season wraps up Friday night as the top three ranked teams all sit at a 6-0 record. As expected, all three teams belong to the SEC. Furthermore, twelve of the SEC’s fifteen teams sit in a top 25 position. Vanderbilt is the only team in the SEC that does not have a softball team.

With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, it only solidifies the competition. Specifically due to Oklahoma winning the last four Women’s College World Series, and Texas currently ranked No. 1. The Florida gators sit at No. 2, right in-between their SEC foes.