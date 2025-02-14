Big Weekend For SEC Women’s Basketball

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Southeastern Conference is giving women’s basketball the recognition it deserves. With seven teams ranked in the top 25, the race for first is going to be a fun one to watch.

This Sunday will hold some crucial matchups that just may shake up the standings.

SEC Contenders

A big win on Sunday for the Texas Longhorns (25-2, 11-1) over the South Carolina Gamecocks, propelled them into first place. Being just Texas’s first year in the SEC, the team looks to stay in control of the conference. It is no shock that the Gamecocks (23-2, 11,1) have been floating around the top all season long. With back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament the Gamecocks are looking for a three-peat.

The LSU Tigers (25-1, 10-1) are sitting in third place with only one regular season loss. With their only loss coming to the Gamecocks, the Tigers are on the prowl looking to overtake No.1.

"Few have impacted women's basketball quite like Dawn Staley." @GamecockWBB's Dawn Staley is a legend in the game and a pioneer, whose legacy will have a lasting impact 👏 pic.twitter.com/zr61LvSmDj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 13, 2025

Top 5 Matchup

No. 3 Texas welcomes No. 5 LSU this Sunday, in a game that means the world to both teams. This is the first and only time these two teams will meet in the regular season. Both teams look to be powerhouses in the SEC, with Texas averaging 83.4 points per game compared to LSUs 87.4.

LSU holds three top ten scorers in the SEC with, Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams who all average 17 points or more. If Texas wants to pull off the upset and get the big win, the defense is going to have to step up big time.

The game is on Sunday at 3 p.m., on ABC.

Just a couple of the nation's top players 🍿 Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the watchlist for the Naismith Trophy! pic.twitter.com/KGvs95Sl4L — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 12, 2025

Sunday’s SEC Gameplay

There are a total of six conference matchups this Sunday.

Ole Miss will travel to face the No. 15 Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. on SEC Network.

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners travel to take on the Missouri Tigers at 1 p.m on SEC Network.

The Florida Gators look to turn around with short memory as they face Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The No.8 Kentucky Wildcats host the Georgia Bulldogs for a conference matchup. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., on SEC Network+.

The last game of the day is Vanderbilt vs. Auburn, as the Commodores. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

Looking Ahead

March is just around the corner, and all any player is thinking about is how far they want to go in the NCAA tournament.

But, there must be a champion of the SEC tournament, which starts on March 5th.