Lightning Members Finding Success At Four-Nations Face-Off

Six members from the Tampa Bay Lightning were selected to participate in the Four-Nations Face-Off and they are 2-0-1 through two days of action.

The round-robin tournament began Wednesday when Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 in an instant classic. On Thursday in Montreal, the United States used a strong four-goal third period to beat Finland 6-1.

Participating Members

The six members participating are coach Jon Cooper, forwards Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and defenseman Victor Hedman. Representing Team Canada is Cooper, who is serving as Team Canada’s head coach. Cirelli, Hagel and Point are beside him. Guentzel represents the United States and Hedman will play for Team Sweden. Hedman serves as team captain.

Canada vs Sweden

For Cooper, it’s an embarrassment of riches while coaching Team Canada. Along with the Lightning players, he gets to coach some of the best players in the world, such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Canada jumped on the board fast with two quick goals in the first period. Point had the primary assist on the second goal scored by Brad Marchand.

Marchand adds another for Team Canada off the feed from Jarvis and Point 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0jJeTaWoXI — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 13, 2025

Sweden bounced back by scoring first in the second period to cut the lead in half. Hedman also recorded an assist on that goal scored by Jonas Brodin. But Canada responded late in the period with a Mark Stone goal, assisted by Crosby, who finished with three assists on the night and was named first star of the game.

After Sweden tied it in the third, Canada was able to finish off Sweden in overtime when Mitch Marner called the game with a beautiful wrist shot set up by Crosby.

United States vs Finland

The United States entered this game as a heavy favorite, considering how much better it is than Finland, which historically in best-on-best tournaments. Finland is always a heavy underdog. This Four-Nations Face-Off is no different, as Finland is taking on a hockey superpower while being banged up on the defensive end.

But Finland quieted the crowd early with a huge goal to take the early lead. But not even three minutes later, Brady Tkachuk tied it at one. This was a contested hockey game for most of the second period until Matt Boldy’s insane puck deflection broke the tie to give the U.S. the lead heading into the third.

The goals started raining down in the blink of an eye when the United States switched the game to easy mode. In less than a minute, Matthew Tkachuk scored. Then 11 seconds later, Guentzel got in on the action with a beautiful goal to push the lead to 4-1.

2 GOALS IN 26 SECONDS FOR TEAM USA 🤯🦅 pic.twitter.com/DJx47SHaFJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 14, 2025

It seemed that Finland was too shell-shocked to respond in anyway and the only thing they could do was watch. As the Tkachuk brothers each scored one more time before the final horn blew.

Friday night’s 6-1 beatdown now sets up the collision that everyone has been waiting on. United States. Canada. Saturday night, these two goliaths of the sport write the next chapter in this epic rivalry.