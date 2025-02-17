Softball Sets Tone For Santa Fe College Athletics

Share Facebook

As the weather warms up, spring sports are ramping up and winter sports are winding down. The Santa Fe College Saints are no exception with a packed week of sports ahead.

Men’s Basketball

This past weekend, the Saints men’s basketball team (9-15) picked up a close win against Hillsborough Community College. SFC has a game at 5 p.m. today at Florida Southwestern State College. Then, the Saints play host to Polk State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Finally, on Saturday, the Saints host Florida Southwestern State College at 4 p.m. With a conference record of 4-6, the upcoming games are important for the Saints postseason hopes. Karmello Branch leads the Saints in scoring this season with 22.8 points per game.

Women’s Basketball

The Saints women’s basketball team (8-17) does not have as exciting a week ahead. Santa Fe College’s only game this week comes against Florida Southwestern State College at home at 2 p.m. Saturday. This comes after a weekend where the Saints overcame Hillsborough Community College, 80-75. With 11.5 points per game, Micah Hannah leads in scoring for the Saints.

Baseball

The Saints baseball team (7-9) split a doubleheader at Polk State College. The Saints have a stacked week ahead of them with three games. First, the Saints host Pasco-Hernando on Tuesday at 2 p.m.. Then, the Saints host Daytona State College on Thursday at 2 p.m. before they travel to Daytona State College on Saturday for a doubleheader at noon and 3 p.m. Robert Nedry leads the bats for the Saints with a .488 batting average, 21 hits, 15 RBIs and a home run.

Softball

The Saints softball team (10-3) has been flying out of the gate to begin the season. This past weekend, the Saints took both heads of a doubleheader against visiting Tallahassee State College by a commanding margin (19-8). On Tuesday, the Saints will travel to Palatka to face St. Johns River State College in a doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m. Then, the Saints travel to Miami Dade College on Saturday for a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. Madison Conway leads the team in hits with 20 along with boasting a .385 batting average, 18 RBIs and four home runs.