Newberry Boys Basketball’s Historic Season Ends With Loss To FSU High

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Panthers’ undefeated season came to a heartbreaking end Monday night when the Florida State University High School Seminoles pulled off a gritty 56-51 win in the Region 1-3A boys basketball semifinals.

The game was a defensive slugfest packed with high emotions, physicality and momentum swings that kept the gym on edge from start to finish.

From the tip-off, both teams set the tone defensively. Newberry (24-1) opened in a zone defense, applying early pressure, while FSUHS (21-5) countered with a full-court press that made ball movement difficult. The first quarter was tightly contested, with the Seminoles (three seed, No. 23 in MaxPreps’ state rankings) holding a narrow 13-12 lead as they found success cutting to the basket. Meanwhile, Newberry (two seed, No. 19 in MaxPreps’ state rankings) relied on isolation plays to create scoring opportunities

Tensions Boil Over In Second Quarter

The intensity escalated in the second quarter. Newberry gained momentum with a 4-0 run behind forced turnovers and a one-handed slam from Collin Dunnmore. However, tensions erupted when a near fight led to technical fouls on both teams.

The atmosphere inside Barry Gymnasium exploded as Newberry continued its surge with a scoring spurt from Juwan Scippio that put the Panthers ahead 19-18.

FSUHS responded immediately when a crucial and-1 by Eli Dickey halted Newberry’s momentum and swung the lead back in the Seminoles’ favor. Both squads exchanged 7-0 runs, but by halftime, FSUHS clung to a 24-21 lead.

Back-and-Forth Battle Continues

Newberry opened the third quarter strong, reclaiming the lead 31-30 behind a fast-break layup from Jacob Green.

However, FSUHS answered, led by standout Trey Card, who holds Division I offers from Jacksonville and Central Arkansas. Both teams dominated in the paint in the third and by the end of the quarter, FSUHS held a slim 40-36 lead.

The fourth quarter continued the theme of alternating runs, with neither team able to pull away. Newberry fought to erase a late deficit, with Henry Matthias drilling a clutch 3-pointer to knot the game at 49-49 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

But the Seminoles responded in the final moments, knocking down key shots to take a 54-51 lead with 23 seconds remaining. The Panthers had one last chance, but Matthias’ potential game-tying 3-pointer rimmed out. Trey Card iced the game at the free-throw line to end Newberry’s remarkable season.

Key Performances and Looking Ahead

For Newberry, Dunnmore controlled the inside with 14 points, while Scippio added 12 (eight in the first half).

On the Seminoles’ side, Card led the way, finishing with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. FSUHS advanced to face Andrew Jackson High School in the regional finals Thursday.

Next season, Newberry will return its two leading scorers for their senior seasons, Scippio and Henry Matthias. Despite the tough loss, Newberry’s historic 2024-2025 season will be remembered for its dominance and resilience.