Only GHS Remains In Area High School Girls Basketball Regionals

Victoria Riccobono February 19, 2025 Basketball, Gainesville, Gainesville High School, High School Sports, Newberry High School, Williston High School 10 Views

The Gainesville area will continue to see some action as high school girls basketball regional play carries on. While most teams have now been eliminated, only Gainesville High School holds strong and will play in the 5A Regional Finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gainesville

Second-seeded Gainesville (15-8) dominated Beachside 61-38 at the Purple Palace on Tuesday night. Four Hurricanes reached double digits in scoring, including senior guard Jamison Cardwell, who led the offense with 16 points.

The game started out close, with six lead changes within the first four minutes of play. Gainesville only had a one-point lead (17-16) at the end of the first quarter. An 8-0 run by the Hurricanes in the second quarter helped close out the half 34-26, with the Barracudas (14-10) trailing by eight.

However, the Hurricanes pulled away in the second half. Unwilling to give up the lead, Gainesville continued to score, ending the game on a 14-0 run.

Gainesville is set to travel to Pensacola to face No. 1 seed Booker T. Washington (20-5) at the Class 5A-Region 1 finals. The winner of the game will advance to the state semifinal.

Area Results

Not all teams ended the night on a high note Tuesday.

The Newberry Panthers (17-7) fell short in Panama City against the Rutherford Rams (22-3), losing in the Class 3A-Region 1 semifinals 56-46.

The Williston Red Devils (19-4) fell at Wildwood 60-45. The Red Devils were unable to put an end to the first-seeded Wildcats’ undefeated season, which stands at 23-0. The loss puts an end to Williston’s FHSAA Girls Basketball Rural Class run in the region finals.

