SEC Well-Represented in Women’s Basketball Rankings

The NCAA women’s basketball season is wrapping up and the postseason is just one month away. The March Madness tournament will feature 68 Division 1 programs picked by the NCAA D1 Women’s Basketball Committee. Ahead of the big dance comes the individual conference tournaments, which decide who takes home each respective conference title. With the most recent release of the Associated Press Poll Top 25 rankings, the Southeastern Conference looms large over the rest of the country.

Leading the Pack

Of the top 25 programs, the SEC is represented by six schools. This leads the nation with the Big 10 Conference close behind with five. The University of Texas (2), University of South Carolina (6) and Louisiana State University (7) appear for the SEC in the top 10. The University of Kentucky (14), Tennessee (15), Oklahoma (16) and Alabama (18) follow. Moreover, the SEC tournament will be a test for who rises above the rest of the conference.

South Carolina looks to defend its SEC and NCAA title. The Gamecocks are back-to-back conference champions, and a win this year would solidify them as a true dynasty. If the program were to stand atop the mountain, it would rack up its fourth National Championship trophy in eight years.

Marquee Matchups

The final two weeks of the regular season will be a test for several SEC teams. Thursday features six conference matchups, five of which showcase top 25 teams. The headline of the day is the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5) traveling to Rocky Top to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6). The Tide will ride a four-game win streak while the Volunteers are coming off of a big win over Ole Miss. The two teams will face off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

In addition, South Carolina (23-3) hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks need a win after falling to the UConn Huskies on Sunday. The loss snapped a 71-home game win streak, which started back in December 2020.

The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (20-4) take on the Missouri Tigers on SEC Network+ in their last game before facing three-straight top 15 teams. Wildcats guard Georgia Amoore made history Sunday. The senior became the third player in women’s college basketball to rack up 2,300 career points and 8,000 career assists. Kentucky and Missouri will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.