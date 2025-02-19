Weather Disrupts Florida Athletics Schedule

Share Facebook

Florida baseball matchup against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 19 at Condron Family Ballpark.

In addition, the Gator softball matchup against the University of North Florida in Jacksonville has been postponed. No official word on the new scheduled date.

All baseball tickets purchased will remain valid for the March meeting.

The No. 10 Gators are off to a dominant baseball start at 4-0. On Tuesday in Jacksonville, the Gators defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins 10-4. Freshman Brody Donay continued his streak by homering for the fourth-straight game. Bobby Boser struck the game-winning swing, a three-run homer.

UF will host a three-game series against the Dayton Flyers. The series is set to open Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by games on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at noon. All games will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

The No. 3 Gator softball team, despite dropping its first game of the season against Duke on Sunday, have remained dominant at their No. 3 at 13-1 record on the season. The Gators now set their eyes on the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Ariz., with five games in three days. They will begin the Classic on Friday against California Baptist. First pitch set for 12:30 p.m.

Fans can stay updated on rescheduled games and future matchups by following the Florida Gators’ official website and social media channels.