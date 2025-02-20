Blue Wave Fall Short In 2A-Regional 1 Girls Soccer Finals

Share Facebook

The P.K Yonge girls soccer team lost Episcopal School of Jacksonville in the 2A-Regional 1 finals, 4-2, in penalty kicks after two 10-minute overtime periods with the score still tied at 1-1 Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive year these teams competed for the region title. Last year, the Blue Wave (16-3-1) won against Episcopal for the school’s first final four appearance in program history

Coming into the home game, the Blue Wave offense was on fire. They had not lost since a 1-0 defeat at nationally ranked Orange Park St. Johns Country Day on Nov. 19.

The team was led by senior Faith Hardy who has 31 goals on the season and is committed to play for Palm Beach Atlantic.

The Eagles (13-5-3) also had momentum going into the game with five straight wins. Their defensive game plan was just enough to stop the P.K. Yonge offense.

Thrilling Moments Of Game

Early in the first half, Hardy gave the Blue Wave a 1-0 lead when she tallied her 32nd goal of the season. Not too long after, Isabella Villano tied it at 1-1 with a corner right before halftime for the visitors.

I’ve gone from the hardwood to the pitch tonight, where P.K. Yonge is the main attraction The Blue Wave are a win away from a Deland and a second straight trip to states For the second year in a row, they must get past Episcopal School of Jacksonville Follow along from PKY! pic.twitter.com/minP3ZigCv — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) February 20, 2025

The second half was full of grit. After multiple shots on goal by both sides, the regulation time ended tied 1-1. No luck for either team in extra time, the game went the distance to penalty kicks. The Eagles won the game in penalties (4-2).

Next Up

P.K Yonge’s season did not end the way the team wanted. The Blue Wave, who won their sixth consecutive district title and were in their fourth consecutive region final, will look to improve during the offseason. As for the Eagles, they will be facing the first seed in Ransom Everglades (14-4-3) on Feb. 27 at Spec Martin Stadium in a state semifinal.