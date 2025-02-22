What To Watch For In NHL’s Second Half

Share Facebook

Twitter

Following the Four nations face-off event, the NHL returns from its midseason break Saturday. With no team pulling away in its division, the NHL is primed for an exciting second half of the season. Here are three things to look out for over the next two months.

Playoff Race Uncertainty Continues

Although half of the season has been played, no team in any of the four divisions has separated itself. An average of 5.5 points separates the first and second place team with the largest being a ten-point lead. The closely contested divisions make each game pivotal for teams trying to get a top seed in the playoffs.

The teams vying for the four wildcard spots are also in a closely contested race. In the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings currently hold the last wildcard spot. They only have a one-point lead over the next two teams. In the Western conference, the margin of error is greater for the Vancouver Cancucks who hold that last spot with a three-point lead over the next team.

Ovechkin Chases History

The 39-year-old, Alex Ovechkin, is currently 16 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretsky‘s all-time goal record of 894. Ovechkin scored 26 goals in the first half of the season and now has 27 games left to try and break the almost 26-year-old record.

Ovechkin came into the season hot scoring 15 goals in his first 18 contest. Injuries sidelined him for an extended period of time.

Now with the Capitols set to return from the midseason break on Feb. 22, “The Great Eight” is primed to etch his name in the history books.

Three Candidates for the Hart Trophy

The race for the annual award given to the Most Valuable Player is starting to take shape with the second half of the season set to begin. Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon won the award last year in convincing fashion and is putting himself in position to go back-to-back.

MVP 🤝 MVP The 2024 NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, presented Nathan MacKinnon with the Hart Memorial Trophy! 🏆 #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/kiIThFEtYT — NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2024

It won’t be easy though with Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl right behind MacKinnon in points. Tampa Bay Lighting Right Wing Nikita Kucherov is likely fighting for third place right now, but with half the season still to go he has the chance to win his second Hart Trophy.

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points with 87 with Draisaitl and Kucherov right behind with 83 and 82 points respectively. Current odds on FanDuel sportsbook have Draisaitl as -150 favorite to win the award with MacKinnon in second at +250.