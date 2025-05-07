Florida Softball Begins SEC Tournament Play

Share Facebook

The six seed Florida Gators play 11 seed Ole Miss Rebels at about 5 p.m. ET today in the SEC Softball Tournament at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Ole Miss (36-16, 11-13 SEC) advanced to the second round by eliminating 14 seed Missouri 1-0 on Tuesday.

Today’s second-round winners advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where UF (43-13, 14-10) would play three seed Texas (45-9, 16-8) at 5 p.m. All games today at the SEC Tournament and Thursday will air on the SEC Network.

Florida is the tourney’s defending champion.