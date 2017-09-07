College Football Preview: Nicholls at Texas A&M

This Saturday at 6 p.m., Texas A&M will have a chance to redeem themselves after their terrible loss against the UCLA Bruins last week. The Aggies go against Nicholls College, which looks like it could be a tough matchup as both of the teams had close results in their previous games.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M has the advantage with offense, but Nicholls state is looking like they have a better defense. In their games last week, the Aggies scored 44 points, while the Colonels scored 37 against their opponents. This will be the first time the teams have ever played against each other. Listen to A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin show how his team is prepared for their first Sunday game.

The Aggies

The Aggies now have to prove themselves in this game because of their loss against UCLA. Losing the 34-point lead in the third quarter is not a reputation they should want to keep up with. Aggie Head Coach Kevin Sumlin is looking to correct the team’s mistakes from last week and move forward.

The loss of their starting quarterback, freshman Nick Starkel, due to a broken ankle in the second half seemed to be what gave UCLA the momentum they needed to close the gap. Sumlin says he will announce a new starting quarterback on Saturday for the upcoming game.

As for last season, Texas A&M finished the season 8-5, which they have done for the past two seasons as well.

The Colonels

Nicholls State started out their season on a positive note, winning against McNeese State 37-35. The Colonels are not the obvious favorite in this game, but they could have a chance. The 2016 season for the Nicholls football team was described as a successful losing season. An interesting title, but this could be the year they improve. Their quarterback, Chase Fourcade, is giving fans hope for a better season now that he has a year of experience under his belt.