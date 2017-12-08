Home / College Football / 2017 Heisman Trophy Preview
Jan 8, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; The Heisman Trophy on display at Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2017 Heisman Trophy Preview

Jason Bennett December 8, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News 8 Views

Heisman Nominees

  • Lamar Jackson, QB – Louisville JR
  • Baker Mayfield ,QB , Oklahoma SR
  • Bryce Love, RB, Stanford, Jr

Lamar Jackson

Quarterback at the University of Louisville is back to defend his crown for the 2017 Heisman finalist. Jackson who has had yet another outstanding year. Not only has his stock gone up, but this year he rushing game was overlooked for some reason. Him stepping up his game and working more on his craft, landed him back in the same position as last year. Jackson was the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner last year landing him the youngest to win it at the age of 19. You would think winning it one year would humble him as a player, but that just sparked another fuse to land him back in the same position this year. Lamar is the first player in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back season.

Oct 1, 2016; Clemson, SC, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield

From a walk-on quarterback to the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. This is Baker’s first opportunity with being a finalist at the Heisman trophy. Baker has made himself a well known quarterback throughout this college football season. Although he has had trouble off the field, that has not stopped him from being apart of an amazing part of history in his life and his school career. Baker has not only had an outstanding season, he has lead his team to their third straight Big 12 title. Not only throwing 41 touchdowns for the season which is very impressive, but also completing 4340 passing yds. for the season.  Baker not only could take home a national title this year, but also with his work ethic can land him to be the  Heisman Trophy winner for the 2017 season.

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the second quarter of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Love

Stanford running back, Bryce Love the third and last finalist for the Heisman trophy has a big moment ahead of him. This will be Loves’ first time at the Heisman award with having one outstanding season. Bryce will be the fifth player in Sooner history behind former runner-up Christian McCaffrey to have a shot at the tittle. This season Love was on a mission to be one of the top players in his division, being the nations top running back averaging 198.1 rushing yards per game. What stood out this year was his 301 yards and three touchdown  against Arizona.

Dec 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the second quarter of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in Saturday at 8.pm on ESPN to see who is this years Heisman Trophy winner.

Tags

About Jason Bennett

Check Also

Gator Legend Steve Spurrier Enters Hall Of Fame As A Head Coach

The accolades just keep on coming for Florida Gator legend Steve Spurrier. Spurrier was inducted …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties