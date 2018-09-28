SEC Preview: Tennessee Travels to Athens to Face No. 2 Georgia

After Tennessee’s disappointing loss against Florida last week, the Volunteers head to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. With No. 2 Georgia at the top of the SEC East with a 4-0 record, the 2-2 Vols have a tough a team to face.

Tennessee Working to Improve

As they prepare to face a much stronger team, Pruitt says that he saw his team working hard last week and expects progress as the season continues. Pruitt says that Georgia will be a tough team to face. He recognizes Georgia’s versatile offense and strong defense.

Last week, Tennessee faced their first SEC opponent of the season, and it was dismal. In a game in which the Vols had six turnovers, four of those turnovers led to Florida touchdowns.

Georgia Wants to Continue Their Momentum

While many think the Georgia-Tennessee match-up is going to be an easy win for the Bulldogs, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart considers them a tough opponent.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 43-29 win against the Missouri Tigers. While the Bulldogs were sloppy in their performance on Saturday, they still have a lot of talent on the team. Unlike Pruitt, this is Smart’s third year coaching for the Bulldogs, and just like Pruitt, when Smart came to Athens, there was a lot of progress to be made. Coach Smart spoke about Georgia’s weak spot: getting behind the line of scrimmage and forcing their opponents to move backwards.

However, there is no denying the Bulldogs are a powerhouse team. From an offense standpoint, the Bulldogs are multi-dimensional: they can throw and run the ball efficiently. Sophomore QB Jake Fromm has completed 72. 5 percent of passes, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Game Details

Saturday’s contest will be on CBS live at 3:30 p.m. EST.