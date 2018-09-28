Home / College Football / SEC Preview: Tennessee Travels to Athens to Face No. 2 Georgia
Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, right, runs past Missouri's DeMarkus Acy, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won the game 40-29.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

SEC Preview: Tennessee Travels to Athens to Face No. 2 Georgia

After Tennessee’s disappointing loss against Florida last week, the Volunteers head to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. With No. 2 Georgia at the top of the SEC East with a 4-0 record, the 2-2 Vols have a tough a team to face.

Tennessee Working to Improve

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

As they prepare to face a much stronger team, Pruitt says that he saw his team working hard last week and expects progress as the season continues. Pruitt says that Georgia will be a tough team to face. He recognizes Georgia’s versatile offense and strong defense.

Last week, Tennessee faced their first SEC opponent of the season, and it was dismal. In a game in which the Vols had six turnovers, four of those turnovers led to Florida touchdowns.

 

 

Georgia Wants to Continue Their Momentum

While many think the Georgia-Tennessee match-up is going to be an easy win for the Bulldogs, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart considers them a tough opponent.

 

The Bulldogs are coming off a 43-29 win against the Missouri Tigers. While the Bulldogs were sloppy in their performance on Saturday, they still have a lot of talent on the team. Unlike Pruitt, this is Smart’s third year coaching for the Bulldogs, and just like Pruitt, when Smart came to Athens, there was a lot of progress to be made. Coach Smart spoke about Georgia’s weak spot: getting behind the line of scrimmage and forcing their opponents to move backwards.

However, there is no denying the Bulldogs are a powerhouse team. From an offense standpoint, the Bulldogs are multi-dimensional: they can throw and run the ball efficiently.  Sophomore QB Jake Fromm has completed 72. 5 percent of passes, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Game Details

Saturday’s contest will be on CBS live at 3:30 p.m. EST.

 

