Hurricane Michael Affecting Sports in Tallahassee

Tallahassee university athletic programs are halting all activity due to Hurricane Michael. The bad weather conditions brought by the hurricane are forcing athletic programs to rewrite their schedules.

FSU PANAMA CITY SHOULD CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. Weather conditions in the Panama City area are anticipated to further deteriorate throughout the day with extremely high winds and estimated high levels of storm surge. Visit https://t.co/LxTBNwNzSa for updates. pic.twitter.com/YkyhGXutNc — Florida State University (@floridastate) October 10, 2018

Forecasters predict Hurricane Michael to reach a Category 4 as it approaches the Florida Panhandle. The FSU athletics program has already been making adjustments to their schedules. FSU athletic teams will not be holding practices or games over the next several days. The football team canceled practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Baseball postponed its annual exhibition game scheduled for Friday night. The FSU soccer game on Friday is the only game up in the air currently. They should be hosting a match against North Carolina State, but that could change.

FSU is offering their parking garages to students, faculty and staff through Sunday, Oct. 14. Also, The Truck Center accepted current registered students, faculty and staff today to help them seek shelter. President John Thrasher tweeted out that the safety of the FSU family is their top priority. There will be updated information about what’s to come with Hurricane Michael at alerts.fsu.edu.

Other Florida Schools Closing Too

In addition, these catastrophic weather conditions have shut down universities in Tallahassee but not canceled their football game? Florida A&M University is supposed to be playing the North Carolina Aggies on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. However, with the university shut down, will the team be able to hold practice or have any type of preparation before Saturday’s game?

There have been several inquiries into the travel of our athletics teams this weekend. Emergency personnel are reviewing all data and will render the recommendations tomorrow around 1:00 PM. Check back for OFFICIAL info on cross country, tennis, baseball, softball and football. — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) October 9, 2018

This tweet is the only announcement about their athletic program. There have been no updates since. If FAMU continues to hold this game they will have to pull off a miracle to push through without any preparation.

FAMU has been sending out updates through this platform.

Hurricane Michael has already made landfall in Florida. Winds could pick up between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The National Hurricane Center has warned residents of catastrophic damage.