UCLA Wins 12th National Title in Walk-Off Fashion

And just like that, the softball season is officially over.

Last night the UCLA Bruins became National Champions for the 12th time in school history. They now hold the most titles in Division 1 softball history.

The Bruins took Game 1 of the championship series in a dominating fashion. They beat the Sooners 16-3 on Tuesday night, handing Oklahoma their worst loss in 24 years. Game 2 was a little bit different. The Sooners were ready to play.

Homerun City

UCLA scored first. Both center fielder Bubba Nickles and shortstop Briana Perez hit homers in the first inning.

Oklahoma answered in the top of the third with a homer to left center field from Sydney Romero. The Bruins immediately responded in their next at-bat. Yet another homerun was hit in OKC. This time it was Aaliyah Jordan to center field.

The Sooners continued to answer. In the fourth they added two runs to the scoreboard to tie it 3-3. In the fifth, UCLA took the lead with a homer. Briana Tautalafua hit one to left field.

With superstar pitcher Rachel Garcia on the mound for the Bruins, Oklahoma was down to their final out. Shay Knighten, the 2017 tournament’s most outstanding player, was up to bat.

Back in 2017 she hit the game winning homerun in Game 1 of the championship series against Florida. Knighten was in a familiar position, not one of fear, but one of hope. The first basemen hammered a homer to left center field. Yet again, there was a tie ball game.

The Final Moment

UCLA responded. It was the bottom of the seventh and the Bruins had two outs. Kinsley Washington ended the back and forth game with a walk-off single.

The Bruins left Oklahoma City with a 5-4 win, but more importantly as National Champions. This is their first title since 2010.