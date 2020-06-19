MLB negotiations drag on…and on

The NBA has a plan approved to return to play. The NHL has a plan approved to return to play. The MLB… well the negotiations continue on.

After the MLBPA flatly rejected the owners bid for a 60-game season earlier this week, there is a growing fear that the season may never happen.

The MLB proposal included a 60-game season that would start on July 14. Players would receive 70% of their salaries for the regular season and 80% for the postseason.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark released a statement following the players decision to reject the offer.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/d1p3Oj4K70 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 13, 2020

Clark and the league ended their statement saying further dialogue would be futile. In response, Clark told Manfred to use his powers as Commissioner and implement a season length of his choosing.

In an apparent PR move, players took to Twitter en masse this week, tweeting “Tell us when and where.”

After hearing the MLBPA would not be countering, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “not confident” the 2020 season would happen. That is a stark difference to a few days prior. At the MLB Draft, Manfred guaranteed the MLB will play this season.

New Proposal, Same Result

Manfred and Clark had a sit down meeting on Tuesday that appears to have went well. After the meeting, Manfred released a statement.

“At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix,” the statement said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

With new optimism, the players have countered with a proposal that included a longer season, a 50/50 split of playoff revenue, and a universal designated hitter.

The MLBPA’s proposal to MLB is for 70 games, sources tell ESPN, and includes a split of playoff revenues. While the league is unlikely to accept this proposal, it’s close enough for optimism there will be a season — whether it’s via a deal or MLB setting a shorter schedule. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 18, 2020

“While the league is unlikely to accept the proposal.”

After all of the reports and leaks, baseball is back where it started. Other leagues will begin their seasons soon and have a real opportunity to push baseball out of their spot as the sport of the summer. Meanwhile, the MLB negotiations drag on.