Gators’ Langworthy Signs with Tigers

We got a Gator going pro. Gators baseball outfielder Austin Langworthy signed with the Detroit Tigers as an undrafted free agent. Langworthy opted to go pro despite the extra year of eligibility.

When on WRUF’s the Sportscene, Langworthy had not heard from the Tigers at all until he received an offer. Langworthy said going to Florida was the best decision he could have made for his career.

A Look Back at a Long-Time Gator

We know the old joke. It seemed like he had been here way longer than he actually was. Langworthy made his Gators debut Feb. 17, 2017, on opening night against William & Mary. He picked up his first college hit the next day off Tribe’s pitcher Jamie Sara. While the regular season was an adjustment period, Langworthy shined in the College World Series. His two doubles, a home run and two RBIs helped the Gators win their first College World Series in team history. He was named to the CWS All-Tournament Team for his performance.

However, Langworthy might be known better for a moment the following year. In the Gainesville Super Regional against the Auburn Tigers, he belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to the send the Gators back to the College World Series.

While 2019, wasn’t as strong for the Gators, 2020 seemed to be their best chance at winning another title. The Gators won their first 13 games, and Langworthy was off to his best start of the season. Sadly, the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ll never know how the season would’ve panned out. Langworthy was hoping to bat .300 for the first time this year.

Despite never hitting that high an average, the Tigers still saw potential in Langworthy. He is still waiting for the call to see if he heads to Lakeland or if he’s waiting it out until next spring. Langworthy won’t be the only Gator in the Tigers organization. He joins Alex Faedo, a top-10 prospect for the Tigers and fellow 2017 CWS Champion.