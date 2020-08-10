College Football Season Likely Over

We knew this was the likely outcome. But that didn’t mean we hoped for it. On Sunday, the Power Five conferences of college football held an emergency meeting. Their discussion: whether to cancel the season.

It’s Starting

After the MAC canceled its season over the weekend, other conferences scramble to decide if they should follow suit.

According to Sports Illustrated, an industry source said, “In the next 72 hours, college football is going to come to a complete stop.”

The dominoes didn’t hesitate to start falling.

According to the Dan Patrick Show, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel its seasons.

According to the Dan Patrick Show, the SEC is looking at exclusive TV contracts.

Per the same report, the SEC is trying to hang on to its season. They want other schools to join them. The conference is looking at exclusive TV contracts for the upcoming season. If conferences cancel, and certain schools still want to play, it could mean there’s a one-off super conference in the works.

Maybe, there will be a unique name for this one-year plan. Perhaps the National Conference? Sounds lame, but there aren’t many more unique options out there.

In the end, the SEC will likely cancel its season as well. However, they will likely be the last to go.

#WeWantToPlay

It might not make a difference, but it is certainly garnering national attention. College players are making their voices heard on social media. One of them is Clemson’s star QB Trevor Lawrence. They don’t want it to be canceled. They’ve included the hashtag “WeWantToPlay” in their tweets.

According to Senior Writer at Gator Territory Zach Abloverdi, there are Gator players expressing support for #WeWantToPlay. The most notable player to speak out is tight end Kyle Pitts. In his tweet, he kept it simple by just putting the hashtag.

Will players speaking out make a differenece? Not very likely. But it makes the situation a little more interesting, especially when many side with the players.