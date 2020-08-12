FSU, DeSantis All In On Playing Football

If you ask FSU and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, football is a must. Governor DeSantis and FSU administrators held a roundtable at FSU football’s practice facility.

The message of the day: Let’s play football.

Football is Important

Governor DeSantis said he feels taking away the season would do more harm than good.

“To take away that season would be short-circuiting the dreams of so many student-athletes who have worked for, in many cases, their whole lives,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis is not alone in this sentiment. FSU defensive end Joshua Kaindoh said he worked too hard to not play.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton said keeping the players here for a season is the best option. It will, in turn, keep more players safe amid COVID-19.

This sentiment was further backed by FSU President John Thrasher and athletic director David Coburn.

According to WCTV in Tallahassee, Coburn assured strict protocols are in place.

“We’re testing weekly now, and we will probably go to bi-weekly testing during the season,” Coburn said.

Because the protocols are this strict, DeSantis said he believes players will be safer.

“For these athletes, the risk is very low, but whatever risk there is, to me, outside of this structured environment, I think the risk goes up. I don’t think the risk goes down,” DeSantis said.

Despite the promise to play, getting Florida-Florida State back on the schedule is just not happening.

The Situation in College Football

As of now, the ACC, which Florida State is a member of, is playing football. In a statement released on Twitter, the conference will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments when needed.

Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy — The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020

While there is no clear commitment in this statement, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 all appear to be pushing forward with their plans for football in the fall. As a matter of fact, a CBS report says the ACC “absolutely” intends to play football.

Will it be the same mindset in a few weeks? Don’t know. But that’s how it is now.