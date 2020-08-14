Lightning Fall in Game 2

Turns out, overtime momentum doesn’t always come to fruition. This time, the Lightning failed to go toe-to-toe with the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost 3-1 in Game 2.

The Bolts can’t be swept this time, but they certainly don’t want to get knocked out by Columbus again.

A Short-Lived Lead

Early in the first period, the Bolts took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Nikita Kucherov. After missing several chances in the first game, Kuch finally broke through. However, this would be the entire offense the Lightning could muster in the game. Korpisalo continued to be a brick wall and his team back him up.

Columbus shortly tied it up 1-1 when Ryan Murray got the puck past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Just before the end of the first, Oliver Bjorkstand gave the Blue Jackets the lead, and they would never relinquish it. The Bolts continued to outshoot Columbus, but Joonas Koripaslo managed to save 36 of 37 shots. Vasy, on the other hand, had an off-night, allowing three goals on 19 shots.

Alexander Wennberg made it 3-1 late in the game, and the clock would run down. The series is tied 1-1.

Three Stars of the Game:

Joonas Korpisalo (36 saves; .973 save percentage) Pierre-Luc Dubois (two assists) Alexander Wennberg (one goal)

The Exact Opposite of Game 1

While Game 1 saw a historic overtime thriller, this game lastest less than three hours and one team clearly had the upper hand. Any potential momentum for the Bolts is gone. If they want to make it out the first round, let alone win the Stanley Cup, something will need to change in their game plan.

It cannot continue to be where they keep outshooting their opponents by almost 20 shots and almost, and in actuality, come up short.

The Lightning will be back for Game 3 against the Blue Jackets on Saturday for the first evening game of the series. Having this game be the last of the evening might give other teams a piece of mind.