UF President Fuchs Talks Gator Athletics and First Day of Classes

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs joined Steve Russell on the Sport Scene to discuss Gator athletics and the start of an unconventional school year.

He prompts students to wear masks and follow safety precautions on campus. Fuchs expects the number of COVID-19 cases to jump with the start of fall semester, but is ready to combat it. The University has a plan in place and will do everything to protect the students and faculty.

As we begin classes, President Fuchs welcomes Gators to a historic academic year at the University of Florida. pic.twitter.com/Cp1FyyIY3S — FLORIDA (@UF) August 31, 2020

“My message is simple…it’s not just unprecedented, we are making history together. Once in a century event that is occurring as we speak.” – UF President Kent Fuchs

Fuchs Talks with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey holds a meeting once a week with the 14 Presidents and chancellors of the league.

The meetings with the commissioner and presidents typically last an hour and half. Sankey allows presidents and chancellors to weigh in and vote on conference-wide topics.

The Elimination of the Gator Bait Chant

A while back, President Fuchs made the controversial decision to eliminate the popular “Gator Bait” chant. Although he faced backlash, the University decided they would remove themselves from all imagery associated with the Confederacy.

The University of Florida isn’t directly associated with the Confederacy, but wants to eliminate all symbolism and imagery associated with it. Thousands of people called protesting the elimination of the coined phrase “Gator Bait”. Some see the phrase to have a connection to racist literature and imagery.

Even though the chant is not rooted for that specific literature, the University refuses to be associated with it.