Fournette Finds Home with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a new addition as they prepare for the start of the 2020 season. On Wednesday night, running back Leonard Fournette took to Twitter to confirm his agreement with the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter told sources that the one year contract could be worth up to $3.5 million-plus incentives.

Fournette previously played three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, after being selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended his 2019 season with 1,152 rushing yards, 76 receptions for 522 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

He is joining Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy on the Buc’s backfield, with Jones named starter. This news left many fans speculating if cuts will be made among the running backs.

Ronald Jones

Jones was selected by the Bucs in the second round as the 38th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He ended his first season with 23 carries for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. Last year, he finished with 31 receptions for 309 receiving yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy

Last month, the Bucs signed running back LeSean McCoy.

He started his professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles, after being a second-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. In 2015, the Eagles traded him to the Buffalo Bills. He then moved to the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs press release maps out their excitement for the team’s new addition:

Over 160 career games, including 141 starts, he has totaled 11,071 rushing yards and 73 rushing touchdowns on 2,447 career carries (4.5 avg.). The veteran running back has also been a factor in the passing game throughout his career, hauling in 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 5.0 scrimmage yards per touch rank seventh in NFL history among players with at least 2,500 career touches.

The season starts September 13th in a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.