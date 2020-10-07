Gainesville Native Trent Whittemore Thrives in Gators’ Home Opener, Hopes For More

You Never Forget Where It All Started

Just down the road from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville native Trent Whittemore made a name for himself. The local legend recorded the first touchdown catch of his college football career last Saturday just down the street from his house.

The 6’4″ 208-pound slot receiver turned his dreams into reality after hauling in a four-yard score in the Gators’ 38-24 victory 0ver South Carolina. The falling catch in the end zone propelled Florida to take a three-possession lead. Along with his touchdown reception, Whittemore posted five catches for 56 yards in Saturday’s matchup.

To add to his highlight-reel performance, Whittemore came away with a breathtaking grab to move the sticks on a crucial drive.

Childhood Dream Come True

It was an unforgettable moment that Whittemore will cherish forever. After the game, Whittemore called his touchdown catch “a super exciting, really cool moment… just growing up in Gainesville. It’s something that I envisioned as a kid.”

His chemistry with quarterback Kyle Trask has continued to progress week-by-week.

Prior to Florida

Buchholz High School is where the journey began for Whittemore. His versatility allowed him to play at safety, cornerback, wide receiver, and even quarterback for his high school football team. Not only could you place him at any position on the football field, but he started on the varsity team as a freshman. The star-studded athlete carried over his skills to the court as well. Whittemore led the Buchholz varsity basketball team in scoring as a sophomore with 19.9 points per game.

For his entire life, he was coached under his father, Mark Whittemore. He decided to choose UF over offers from Army, Duke, Georgia Tech, Yale, and numerous others.

Looking Ahead

Following the departure of senior receivers Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, and Josh Hammond to the NFL this offseason, Whittemore along with several young receivers have to rise to the occasion in order to make a solid impact in Florida’s offense.

Thus far, the Gators’ young receiving corps has been explosive as the offense has accumulated 44.5 points per game.

As the season progresses, he’ll look to become a consistent option as a pass-catcher. Tune in to see Whittemore live in action as the Gator football team goes on the road for their Week 3 battle against Texas A&M in College Station at noon on Saturday.