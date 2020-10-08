FHSAA Football Playoff schedule Announced

This week, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced the football playoff schedule for high schools during the middle of an ongoing season that doesn’t end till the end of October – beginning of November. There are some teams from the Gainesville area who have been placed in the FHSAA football playoff schedule.

🏈Football Regional State Series Brackets are now available🏈 Who do you have winning it all??https://t.co/R1lxN56J09 pic.twitter.com/LaIyg03CfC — FHSAA (@FHSAA) October 7, 2020

Class 1A

Hawthorne Hornets vs. Chiefland Indians

The Hawthorne Hornets and Chiefland Indians each have a bye week on November 6th but will face each other at Chiefland on November 13th in the Quarter-Finals at 7:30 p.m.

The Hornets are currently 3-0 this season and will have a matchup this week against the Bradford Tornadoes. Chiefland is 1-2 this season and will have a game against the Trenton Tigers on Friday. The Hornets have won the four previous matchups in the Indians/Hornets series.

Class 2A

Saint Francis Catholic Wolves vs. Foundation Academy Lions

The Wolves and Lions will play each other on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Foundation Academy in the Quarter- Finals. Saint Francis has not had the best season sitting at 0-5, and the Lions are currently 4-0 this season.

Saint Francis Catholic Head Coach Scott McDaniel gives his thoughts on the FHSAA playoff blind draw:

Class 3A

P.K. Yonge Blue Wave vs. Pensacola Catholic Crusaders

P.k. Yonge and Pensacola Catholic both have a bye week on November 6th but will face each other at Pensacola Catholic on November 13th in the Quarter-Finals at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Wave current record is 2-3 and the Crusaders are 1-1 this season.

P.K. Yonge Head Coach Marcus McDonald gave his thoughts on if this affects the players knowing about the playoffs:

Class 7A

Buchholz Bobcats vs. Creekside Knights

The Bobcats and Knights will play each other on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Buchholz high school. Whoever wins this game will move on to the Quarter-Finals against the Navarre Raiders on November 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Navarre high school. The Bobcats are currently 2-1 this season, and the Knights are 2-2.

Buchholz Bobcats Head Coach Mark Whittemore gave his thoughts on releasing the FHSAA football schedule early in the season: