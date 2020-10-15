No. 15 Auburn faces South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 15 Auburn Tigers in a Saturday shutdown on ESPN at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers will look to improve their record to 3-1, and South Carolina will look to improve their record to 2-2.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn comes into week 4 of the SEC schedule sitting at 2-1 this season. In their previous game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, they won 30-28 in a close game. The Tigers are 2-0 when at home but are 0-1 on the road. Their only loss was to No. 2 Georgia in week two.

The Tigers offense leader, Quarterback Bo Nix has a passing quarterback rating of 121.42 in the three games he’s played this season. In his last game, against the Razorbacks, he threw for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Nix is twelfth in the SEC for passing yards with 564 yards. He will look to lead his team to victory this Saturday by using his wide receivers Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz and his running back Tank Bigsby.

This Tigers defense should look to put pressure on the Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill who has been sacked 10 times this season. They will also need to slow down their running back Kevin Harris, who ran for 171 yards in his game and scored two touchdowns to help lead his team to victory.

Auburn’s head coach Gus Malzahn speaks on this week’s matchup against the Gamecocks:

South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks look to build off their momentum from their previous game against the Vanderbilt Commodores where they were able to get their first win of the season with a 41-7 victory.

Came ready for a fight 😤 Time to focus up for the next. pic.twitter.com/1gL8pOp08S — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 12, 2020

Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris is second in the SEC in rushing yards with 326. He rushed for 171 yards in his last game, with his longest rush being 88 yards, and scored two touchdowns in their win against the Commodores. South Carolina such look to get the ball in his hands early against the Tigers defense.

South Carolina’s head coach Will Muschamp speaks on his running back Kevin Harris and the offensive line:

Quarterback Collin Hill will need to have a great performance this Saturday after passing for zero touchdowns in their last game if they plan to win their second game.

The defense will need to stop the Tigers quarterback Bo Nix from getting a hot hand in the game by playing good pass defense and stopping the Tigers on third downs. They also will need to play great run defense to stop the Tiger’s rushing attack.

Gamecocks vs. Tigers Series

In their last matchup in 2014, the Auburn Tigers won 42-35. The game Saturday will be their 13th matchup in their all-time series the Tigers lead the series 10-1-1.