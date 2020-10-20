Nebraska is Ready to Begin Season

Two years ago Nebraska hired head coach Scott Frost. Since then, they have gone 4-8 and 5-7 respectively. Despite COVID’s best efforts, Nebraska is ready for year three of the Frost campaign to begin this Saturday.

Nebraska and Ohio State were two of the programs that were instrumental in ensuring that the Big Ten got to play football this year. Coincidentally, they will face each other to kick off their seasons. Here are the important points for Nebraska’s coming season and the battle to make it happen.

Returning Talent

Quarterback Adrian Martinez will return to action for the Cornhuskers this year. The Fresno, California native will be a junior this year. Last season he passed for nearly 2,000 yards with 10 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 59%.

Martinez also had 626 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Cornhuskers leading rusher last season was Dedrick Mills. The senior running back returns this season after rushing for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

Pandemic Roadblocks

The Big Ten almost did not have a season this year, but through the efforts of programs like Nebraska and Ohio State, the season was saved. Coach Frost spoke to the media about finding an unlikely ally in a conference rival.

The pandemic came close to ensuring the Big Ten didn’t play a snap this season, but these programs fought hard to make it happen. The Cornhuskers were still practicing despite not knowing the fate of the coming season. Frost added that they never knew if they were preparing for nothing and that it has been a battle to get to this point.

The Cornhuskers have worked with Ohio State to ensure a season and now they will face them in the first game. The Buckeyes have won the last five games in this series and will look to make it six. Ohio State is favored by 26 points and will be led by head coach Ryan Day and junior quarterback, Justin Fields.

Last year Fields had over 3,000 yards passing and was responsible for 41 touchdowns. Despite the daunting competition for this week one matchup, Frost is confident in his team and says they will be ready come Saturday.

Once the season gets underway, there will be a continued risk of exposure to COVID-19. There have already been cases popping up all over the college football landscape. Even with these setbacks breathing down the neck of this season, Frost believes they are taking every precaution and creating a safe environment for the players and coaches.

With every precaution being taken, the focus can now shift toward football. If the team can grab one more win than the previous season, they will be bowl eligible for the first time under Frost. The Cornhuskers have waited and worried, but Saturday is only days away. Now, they are ready.

WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020

The game will kick off at noon on Saturday. For the live TV broadcast, tune into Fox.