Dodgers Defeat Rays in Game 1 of the World Series

On Tuesday, Game 1 of the World Series kicked off between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers took home Game 1 with an 8-3 victory.

Starting Pitchers

On the mound, Clayton Kershaw started for the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow started for the Rays. Kershaw played for the first six innings before he was relieved by Dylan Floro in the seventh.

During his time in, Kershaw only gave up two hits and one home run. For the Rays, manager Kevin Cash pulled Glasnow in the fifth. While Glasnow pitched, the Rays gave up six runs and three hits.

Scoring Plays

The first three and a half innings stayed quiet until Cody Bellinger homered into right center and brought Max Muncy home. This brought the Dodgers ahead, 2-0.

Immediately following, Kevin Kiermaier had a home run over the right field fence, putting the Rays on the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, Muncy had a ground ball into fielder’s choice. This brought Mookie Betts home and Corey Seager to third.

Then, after Will Smith singled to center field, allowing Seager to score, Ryan Yarbrough stepped in to pitch for the Rays with the score 4-1.

Despite the new pitcher, the Dodgers were still able to bring Muncy home after a single to left center by Chris Taylor.

The Dodgers put an additional run on the board before the Rays ended the inning, when Enrique Hernandez singled to left and Smith scored.

The top of the sixth remained scoreless for the Rays. In the bottom, the Dodgers took advantage of another relief pitcher sent in for the Rays: Josh Fleming replaced Yarbrough. Fleming’s first pitch to Betts was a sinker that the hitter proceeded to “sink” over the right field fence.

When presented with the same first pitch as Betts, Muncy doubled deep to right center and brought Turner home to make the score 8-1.

In the top of the seventh, with Adrian Gonzalez on the mound for LA, the Rays attempted to close the gap, starting with a single to right field from Mike Brosseau that allowed Manuel Margot to score.

For the last run of the game, Kiermaier singled to right field, bringing Joey Wendle home, and making the final score 8-3.

Game Two

Game 2 of the series commences on Wednesday, Oct. 21. For this game, Dodgers are set to have Tony Gonsolin start on the mound. In the other dugout, the Rays announced that Blake Snell will be their starting pitcher in their first attempt to tie the series.