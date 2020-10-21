Mike White talks upcoming season

Florida basketball head coach Mike White met with media today. He discussed the impact of the coronavirus had on summer workouts, as well as changes he aims to make on the court.

White Wednesday

After a frustrating end of the 2019-20 season, Gators’ head coach is eager to get his guys on the court. The Gators finished in the top 25 in offense efficiency, but the defense needed work. The team was young. However, this new roster brings plenty of versatility, depth and maturity to the Gators. The biggest hurdle for the team to get through was player buy-in, according to White.

Subsequently, the 2020-21 roster compiles guys with experience on and off the court. Many of them stepping into leadership roles as well.

Pick up the pace

One aspect of the game the 43-year-old coach is eager to change is his team’s speed. So, he wants a faster, quicker, more athletic tempo. After losing high-skilled players like Andrew Nembhard over the summer, White wants to see more rebounds on the offense, more conversions on the open floor and aggressive attacks on the offense matched with pressure from the defense.

Leaders

Several players stepped as leaders this offseason. All contributing in various ways to the team’s success. Scottie Lewis led a peaceful protest for racial injustice in Gainesville. Mike White has seen him emerge as a role model and someone the team is proud to have. Additionally, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson both have been leading by example. White noted in the press conference today that he has more leaders on this team than any other year.

Non-Conference schedule

The University of Florida will participate in nine non-conference games this season. The Gators open their season at Mohegan Sun taking on Maine on November 25, followed by Virginia on the 27. They will also play in the following: