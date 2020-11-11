Amari Burney Talks UF Defense

Florida Gator linebacker Amari Burney talks defense and previews the upcoming Arkansas game this weekend.

Burney had two tackles in the Georgia game and has 19 on the season.

Burney on Feleipe Franks

We are undoubtedly extremely familiar with Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks. He of course played for the Gators under coach Dan Mullen before transferring to Arkansas.

Burney said players come and players go, but the Gators will continue to do what they do defensively.

When asked about the Arkansas quarterback specifically, Burney said he thinks he knows what to expect. “You guys know Feleipe. Great runner, big arm, so we kind of feel like they’re going to try and take shots on us,” Burney said.

Burney also talked about the craziest play he’s seen Franks make.

“Before I got here when they played Tennessee. The last play of the game when he chucked the ball up to Tyrie and he caught the ball in the end zone. I was here for that game as a recruit. It was just a crazy experience for the whole stadium to go crazy like that.”

Stopping the Run Game

Burney reiterated the importance of the defense living up to the Gator Standard and playing a complete 60 minutes of football.

Yes there’s been a lot of buzz about Franks and his arm, but Dan Mullen and the defense seems to be more concerned about the run game. Burney also commented on the importance the defensive line has in stopping the run game.

“We’ve got to stop the run. that’s number one for the defense, stop the run. They’re going to try and come out and pound the ball on us and everybody’s just got to be stout upfront. We’ve got to be stout with the linebackers and stout with the safeties.”

Kickoff for the Florida-Arkansas is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN.