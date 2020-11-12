SEC Forced to Postpone More Games

A total of four SEC football games postponed this weekend due to COVID concerns.

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Alabama at LSU

A few of the SEC coaches spoke about their postponed games.

Postponed SEC Games

Auburn at Mississippi State

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach both commented on their weekends opening up and the rest of the season. The Tigers already coming off a bye weekend will get another one. Coach Malzahn and his team planned to play Mississippi State for a week and now must transition to Tennessee who also had their game moved.

Coach Malzahn said the Tigers are moving forward day by day and working towards getting back on the football field.

Auburn, coming off their best performance of the season against LSU, will have to fight through a two week break. The Tigers are taking the time to stay healthy and keep in rhythm despite the extended break.

On the other side, coach Leach is looking more towards the future and finishing the season strong.

Georgia at Missouri

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is disappointed for his team and staff with their game being canceled but knows the most important thing is safety of players and coaches.

Like many teams, Missouri is dealing with their second postponed game and several other practices and game time changes. Drinkwitz knows every three days the team gets tested, a new challenge awaits, and this will not be the last change.

In Missouri’s last game, they were blown out by Florida. Missouri is set to play South Carolina next week.

Texas A&M at Tennessee

The Aggies and Volunteers have rescheduled their game to Dec. 12th. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher says they only had two players test positive, but it was the contact tracing that was the concern. Texas A&M coming off a dominating 48-3 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Aggies moved into the AP Top 5.

However, Tennessee took a tough loss to Arkansas last weekend. Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt says he was in close contact with coach Fisher and had an idea that the game might get postponed. Coach Pruitt stilled had his team prepare for the Aggies Tuesday before finding out the news officially right as practice got started.

Alabama at LSU

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave his players a chance to go home and see their families earlier in the week. He realized it was a risk but wanted to do what was best for his players and trusted them.

Coach Saban also said only one of his players tested positive for COVID. Alabama shut out Mississippi State 41-0 last week, they play Kentucky next.

LSU did not have their best day last week against Auburn and now will have more time to get it fixed for Arkansas. LSU coach Ed Orgeron wanted to play Alabama but respects the decision by the SEC and is turning towards the Razorbacks. Arkansas numbers don’t stand out, but coming off a win against ranked Tennessee, Orgeron is not looking past them.

SEC Games Playing

Despite four of the seven games no longer being played, there are still three to pay attention to this weekend. In the early afternoon, Vanderbilt looking for their first win against Kentucky. At night South Carolina takes on Ole Miss and Florida host Arkansas. Florida coming off a great win against rival Georgia and currently holds the top spot in the SEC East.

No coach is sure if they will be able to play next weekend. Every week is up in the air.