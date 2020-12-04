Oak Hall Boy’s Soccer Drops Third Straight, Falls to Bell

The Oak Hall boy’s soccer season has started quite sluggishly. Unfortunately, tonight’s performance provided little relief. The Eagles came out rather lethargically against the Bell Bulldogs and found themselves in a 3-0 halftime hole. Fortunately, Oak Hall rallied in the second half and scored two goals to pull within one. The game ended with a final of 3-2 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Bell Dominates Early

The Bell Bulldogs came into tonight’s game looking to bounce back after suffering a brutal 8-0 defeat against Trinity Catholic. To the displeasure of the Eagles, the Bulldogs did just that and scored a quick three goals in the first half. Additionally, all three goals were scored by Bell’s, Carson Smith, giving him a hat trick.

After the game, when Smith was asked about the keys to the team’s offensive success, he said “Just passing and connecting at the top. Looking for balls over the top. Just playing it into the goal, getting tap-ins.” Hence, just as he mentioned, two of Smith’s goals were facilitated by his teammates. The third came via a penalty kick.

Shortly before the 2nd half water break, Smith makes a run down the left sideline and after cutting inside with a crafty move, drew a foul inside the box. Smith slotted the penalty bottom left corner for his 3rd goal and Bell now leads 3-0.@ThePrepZone @ESPNGainesville — William Silverman (@PhillySilverman) December 4, 2020

Oak Hall Fights Back

Similar to Bell, Oak Hall was hoping for a bounce-back performance after they lost their last game by a disheartening score of 5-0. However, Oak Hall came out slow, down by three goals at the break.

Fortunately, that’s where their struggles ended. Just before the second-half water break, a Bulldog defender accidentally chipped his own keeper scoring an own goal which provided the Eagles with a spark of life. Then shortly after, eighth grader Juliano Ynigo found himself unmarked in the opposing box. Then, after receiving the ball, Ynigo created a favorable shooting angle and ripped a quality finish. From that point on, trailing 3-2, Oak Hall had all the momentum but could not find a third equalizing goal.

Oak Hall scores again after #4 Juliano Ynigo received a ball in the middle of the box and smoothly slotted it home. Bell now leads 3-2 but Oak Hall is gaining momentum. Time is Oak Halls biggest enemy as there are a mere 10 minutes remaining.@ThePrepZone @OakHallSchool — William Silverman (@PhillySilverman) December 4, 2020

Young Talent Emerging

Throughout the game, there was a plethora of young and promising talent on display from both teams. The Bulldogs had players on the pitch ranging from grades 6-12. At one point, seventh grader Jamie Delapaz came close to scoring but had his shot saved by the Oak Hall keeper, Josh Raymond. That said, as previously mentioned, young Eagle Juliano Ynigo finished a chance and converted for a goal. Aside from Delapaz and Ynigo, many young players made impacts not seen on the score sheet. Moving forward, the future of both programs is very bright.

Looking Ahead

On Tuesday, December 8th, Oak Hall has an away game against Trenton where they will look to earn their first win of the season.