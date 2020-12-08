Smith and Briggs lead Gators Women’s Basketball Over Florida Atlantic

Florida women’s basketball (4-1) remains undefeated at home with their 88-76 victory over Florida Atlantic on Monday night. Senior guard Kiki Smith led the Gators with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore Lavender Briggs also recorded a double-double scoring 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite a long stretch of four games in one week, the Gators looked strong against a physical and talented FAU team. The Owls had four players score 10 or more points, including 24 from playmaker Iggy Allen. However, the Gators managed to contain FAU’s talent and improve to 4-0 at home.

In addition, Florida was able to see the depth of their roster, scoring 27 points off the bench. Freshman Jordyn Merritt and sophomore guard Yasmeen Chang showcased the rising talent of this Florida team. Merritt recorded eight points and five rebounds, while Chang added on another 11 points off the bench for the Gators.

Florida head coach Cameron Newbauer commented on the depth of his team.

Smith Sets the Bar

Coming into this season it was no surprise that Smith would be the outright leader of this Florida team. Although it is early in the season, Smith has proven her abilities both offensively and defensively. Currently, Smith leads the team in points per game (19.0) and rebounds per game (7.4).

Against the Owls, Smith continued to establish her leadership. Smith jumped out of the gate with a quick three-pointer to start the game and kept up the momentum throughout the night. The Owls kept things tight in the first quarter, but midway through the second Florida began to take over. Entering the half, Florida held a solid 41-36 lead over the Owls. FAU attempted to recover but were never able to retake the lead.

Newbauer noted what makes Smith a leader amongst the Gators.

Briggs Joins the 500 Club

On Wednesday Briggs cemented herself into the Florida women’s basketball record books. Briggs recorded her 500th point making her the fastest Florida women’s basketball player to reach this milestone.

Fastest Florida player to 5⃣0⃣0⃣ points in 1⃣4⃣ years She isn't even close to being done either 😏 pic.twitter.com/eQdtMXopjA — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) December 8, 2020

Up Next for the Gators

Florida women’s basketball caps off their stretch of games this Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. against UNC Asheville. Florida will travel to Asheville for Wednesday’s matchup. The Gators won’t take the court again until Dec. 20 when they travel to Dayton to take on the Flyers.