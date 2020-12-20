Around the NFL: Florida Edition

It was a typical week for Florida NFL teams in Week 15. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly escaped the Atlanta Falcons on the road. The Miami Dolphins took the win over the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded their 13th straight loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers did what they do best, come up clutch late in the game.

In a season of close calls, their matchup against the Falcons was no different.

For Brady, it was a little familiar as the Falcons jumped out to an early 17-0 lead at the half.

However, Tampa Bay bounced back with a comeback resembling the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Two touchdowns from running back Leonard Fournette put the Buccaneers back in the game. However, Brady sealed the day in the fourth quarter with a 46-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Float like a butterfly, sting like AB 🚨 📺: #TBvsATL on FOX pic.twitter.com/awpX5CuPDL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 20, 2020

The (9-5) Buccaneers edged out Matt Ryan and the Falcons 31-27. With the playoffs still a huge possibility, every game is a must-win for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers return to action on Dec. 26 for a road matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Miami Dolphins

Tua time in Miami continues to role as the Dolphins improved to (9-5) in their 22-12 win over the New England Patriots.

Cam Newton and the Patriots struck first with back to back field goals in the first quarter. However, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would quickly turn the tide in favor of Miami.

The Dolphins’ defense showed up against the Patriots, holding them to four field goals and zero touchdowns.

However, Miami officially took over in the fourth with two touchdowns from Tagovailoa.

Much like the Buccaneers, the Dolphins are in the hunt for a spot in the NFL playoffs. Miami will hit the road for a meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 26.

Jacksonville Jaguars

At this point, the Jaguars are looking to take the number spot in the NFL Draft. With a 40-14 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville recorded their 13th straight loss.

The Jaguars’ offense struggled in the first half, being held to zero points. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had no problems against Jacksonville. Jackson threw for three touchdowns, one interception and 243 yards.

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew regained his starting quarterback role. After starting rookie Jake Luton and veteran Mike Glennon, Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone decided to give the role back to Minshew.

The second-year starter threw for two touchdowns and 226 yards. Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson recorded his tenth touchdown of the season in the Jaguars’ loss.

The Jaguars return to TIAA Bank Field for a matchup with the Chicago Bears on Dec. 27.