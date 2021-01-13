Home / Basketball / Harden Wants Out of Houston as Trade Rumors Intensify

Harden Wants Out of Houston as Trade Rumors Intensify

Houston Rockets star player James Harden expressed that he wants out of the organization after the teams’ 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The loss was Houston’s sixth in the first nine games this season and the second double-digit loss in a row to Los Angeles. The Rockets’ (3-6) sixth loss ties the franchise’s worst nine-game start since Houston acquired James Harden after the 2011-12 season.

Harden’s discontent comes after years in which the Rockets have tried to build a contender around their All-Pro Guard. The team signed former All-Star Dwight Howard in 2013, former All-Pro Chris Paul in 2017 and former MVP Russell Westbrook last season. The Rockets almost reached the NBA Finals in 2018 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Rumors of Harden’s dissatisfaction with the Rockets organization aren’t new as some date back to November and December of 2020. Tuesday night, Harden made his feelings about the 2020-21 Houston Rockets clear.

Team Turmoil

In addition to Houston’s losing start this season, Harden’s holdout from committing to the team has caused internal strife. This afternoon, Rocket’s Head Coach Stephen Silas told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that James Harden was not at practice.

Harden’s teammates John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins have also expressed their unhappiness with Harden this season.

Wall explained that his chemistry with Harden on and off the court has been shaky to start the season.

Trade Rumors

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski just shocked the NBA by announcing that James Harden has been Traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The trade was a three-way deal involving Houston, Cleveland and Brooklyn.

With the trade to Brooklyn, Harden will be reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

