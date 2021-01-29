Santa Fe College Softball to Begin its Season this Weekend

If there is one thing that Santa Fe College Softball’s head coach, Lindsay Fico, wants, it is to close a game out.

Fico said the team does a great job in starting its game strong, but midway to the game, the team slacks. She thinks that the reason that happens is that in the middle of the game, the team thinks they have the game put away and let their guard down.

This season, the team is looking forward to ending the game as quickly as possible and scoring as much as possible.

They might have the chance to do it this week. Santa Fe College softball travels to Clearwater to play Florida Southwestern State College (FSSC). Later that day, the Saints face off Miami Dade College to kick off the Juco Tournament. Finally, the Saints play their last game of the day against St. Petersburg College.

Before the season was stopped, the Saints played 30 games averaging a .533 win percentage. This season, the team is looking forward to coming back very powerfully.

Saints’ team this season

The Saints’ roster is a mixture of new faces and a handful of returning athletes. What makes the team so special, this season fans will see many local faces that they are familiar with. Among them are:

From Santa Fe High School

Riley Schnyder, Jayelyn Carter, Calen Hayes

From Columbia High School

Cris’Deona Beasley and Story Giebeig

From Branford High school

Adrianna Saavedra

From Union County

Lauren Moody

Fico explains how important it is to have this flavor.

The Saints’ defensive circle has been a work in progress. The team improved their fielding percentage last year. This season, the Saints expect to continue the work they started last year. This year, Taylor Barrett will be carrying their load. According to Fico, Barrett is really hard to figure out.

Saint’s season

The Saints had a double header exhibition against Flagler College last Thursday. However, their season opens up this Saturday against the national no.1 FSSC. They will have their home opening games against Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Tuesday, Feb 2.