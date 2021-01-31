Gator Volleyball Dominates Ole Miss in Spring Season Opener, Winning Two Matches 3-0

Florida volleyball kicked off their Spring season Friday with an away series at Ole Miss. The Gators dominated the Rebels, winning 3-0 in their match Friday and again Saturday.

Series Day One: Friday

Set 1

Florida started the first set going back and forth with Ole Miss, tying the game 11 times. The Gators were able to pull ahead before the media timeout and were able to add a four-point cushion afterwards.

Ole Miss attempted to close the gap and brought the score up to 19-17. The Gators kept their tempo though and forced the Rebels to take a timeout with the score 23-18. After the timeout, Ole Miss was able to put two more on the board, but it was not enough, and the Gators ended the first set 25-20.

Set 2

Ole Miss took an early lead in the second set, but it was cut short by a six-point serve run by Holly Carlton for Florida. The Gators maintained their lead through the majority of frame until Ole Miss called a timeout that it took as an opportunity to launch a comeback. The Rebels went on a 6-1 run that tied the game at 19-19.

The Gators took a timeout, then answered back to put the score at game point, 24-19. Ole Miss was able to put up two more points, but the Gators closed out the set 25-21.

Set 3

Florida maintained control through the entirety of the third set. They closed out the match 25-13 to walk away with a win for day one of the series, 3-0.

Back like we never left 🧹 Highlights ⤵️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/OEjdu8WD2L — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) January 29, 2021

Day Two: Saturday

Set 1

Florida started the first set strong, 6-1. Ole Miss was only able to get within two until Florida opened up a 10-3 point run.

They held the Rebels at an arm’s length for the entire set and closed at 25-16.

Set 2

Ole Miss found itself in a similar position in set two, only getting as close as within one point, but still behind 12-11.

An 8-2 run set Florida up with a 20-13 lead, followed by a 5-3 run. They ended the set 25-16.

Set 3

Set three began with an early tie at 5-5. This did not last long though as Florida pulled ahead to take a 15-11 lead.

Florida was able to hold off Ole Miss for the remainder of the game, closing the set at 25-19.

The Gators walked away 3-0 for the second day in-a-row, securing a win over Ole Miss for the series.