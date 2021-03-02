Alderson Pleased with New York’s Start to 2021

New York Mets’ General Manager Sandy Alderson says he has higher expectations for the team in 2021.

“Bottom line is,” he said, “We need to win games.”

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen attends a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field, the home of the Mets, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Faces On the Field And in the Office

With the acquisition of players such as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Indians, Alderson says he is very happy with where the team is currently. Other new players for the Mets include pitcher Stephen Tarpley and outfielder Jose Martinez.

The Mets have also gone through a change in ownership since last season. Steven Cohen now sits at the reins of the organization. Cohen, who was listed at 36 on Forbes Top 400 richest Americans, is reported to be worth $14.5 billion. With a new owner, one may expect New York to start to invest more heavily into talent and take up the role of a more affluent sports organization.

Lindor Living up to the Hype

“What we had been told, that he brings more to the ballpark than just his glove and his bat,” said Alderson. “I think we’re seeing that demonstrated.”

Some 📸 of @Lindor12BC in game action you’ve all been craving. pic.twitter.com/on1gAch0n1 — New York Mets (@Mets) March 1, 2021

Moving Past Off-Field Issues

Although New York’s front office pursued him heavily, pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be playing in New York. Bauer, who went through a Twitter tirade with a student from Texas State in 2019, has recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the Mets didn’t end up with Bauer, Alderson believes the team will be okay without the pitcher. “I’m not here to say, “Wow, we dodged a bullet.'” Alderson and New York thought Bauer could help the team and were aware of his social media issues.