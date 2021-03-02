SEC Issues Fan Advisory for Men’s Basketball Tournament

The SEC has officially issued fan advisory for all those planning to attend this years SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. They are encouraging fans to become familiar with their new policies related to this year’s tournament.

The tournament will take place in the Bridgestone Arena March 10-14.

Limited Capacity

Due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 protocols, seating capacity for all sporting events will be limited. This will reign true with this year’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament s they announce 20 percent seating capacity, which will cap out at 3,400 fans.

Due to the limited attendance, tickets will also not be made available for public purchase. They will also provide a very limited number of tickets for sale to each team’s fan base.

Mobile Ticketing

This year’s tournament will be a mobile tickets only event. The SEC is prompting fans to save their tickets to their mobile wallets prior to arriving for easier access into the arena. They have also noted that screenshots or any recording of the tickets will be invalid.

Face Masks Requirements

All fans in attendance of Bridgestone Arena over the age of 2 are required to wear a masks that covers both their nose and mouth. Gaiters, bandanas and coverings with exhalation valves or vents are strictly prohibited during the event. The only time a face mask may be lowered is when a fan is actively eating or drinking.

No Bag Policy

Bridgestone Arena also has a no bag policy that they enforce. Everything must be carried in a clear bag or it will not be allowed inside the venue. All media and workers will undergo screening and bag inspections, but the general public must abide by the clear bag policy.

Tournament Schedule