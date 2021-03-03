Florida Gators bats uncharacteristically silent in loss to FAU

It was a chilly Wednesday night, but the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) dugout brought the heat. The Owls were energetic from start to finish and it shows how this game ended. The Gator bats were quiet, but the Owls were loud. It was a low-scoring game fueled by good pitching. Franco Aleman takes the loss for the Gators giving up the winning run in the 10th inning.

After coming off a walk-off sweep over Samford with plenty of high-scoring finishes, last night’s loss was atypical for the orange and blue.

Silent Night

So far this season, the one consistent thing for the Gators has been their offense. The lowest amount of runs Florida put on the scoreboard this season has been six in a loss to Miami on Feb. 21. On Wednesday, they did not even get half that. Two runs. Five hits. That’s it. Jacob Young provides energy to the offense yet again with two hits.

After a walk-off hit Sunday, @jypv123 starts the eighth inning off with a single to center. Tie ball game at 2-2. In just eight games this year, Young has over 15 hits. — Alexa Harley (@AlexaHarley3) March 4, 2021

Two runs crossed the plate off the bat of freshman Colby Halter. A two-run shot from Halter in the second put the Gator ahead. It was Halter’s first collegiate home run.

Meanwhile, the Owls were not necessarily explosive from the plate either. Scoring a run in the first and third, they were also quiet until the tenth inning. Mitchell Hartigan had a two-RBI night. His first from a sacrifice fly at the beginning of the game. His second RBI being the game-winning single to center field. However, Hartigan only stepped up to the plate due to a fielding error committed by Florida with two outs. Had the play been made, the tenth inning would have been over still tied.

From the Hill

Pitching was the focal point for this mid-week matchup. Right-hander Garrett Milchin started the game giving up five hits in three innings with four strikeouts. The bullpen held FAU to just the two runs until extra innings. From then on, five pitchers would see action for Florida, altogether giving up four hits and seven runs.

However, the Owls had very little trouble on the mound. TJ Stuart started the game giving up three hits, two runs and six strikeouts.

Looking Ahead for Florida

The Gators are now 6-3 on the season. It is early. There is plenty of baseball left, not to mention, the Gators haven’t even seen SEC play yet. This weekend provides another opportunity for a weekend sweep this time against Florida A&M. The Rattlers are 0-8 on the season.

The first game of a three-game series starts Friday at home. First pitch is at 6:30 pm.