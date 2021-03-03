James Harden Returns To Houston

James Harden announced his departure from the Rockets during mid-January after playing eight-plus seasons. Since then, Harden said he is excited to go back to Houston and play in front of those fans again.

Harden mentioned how he had an unbelievable career while in Houston, averaging 29.6 points and 7.7 assists in 621 games. Harden went to eight All-Star Games, earned seven All-NBA honors – six First Team – and was named the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

Helping Houston after the Winter Storm

This past winter, Texas was disturbed by an unusual occurrence that covered the state in a blanket of snow. Harden called the winter storm to be crazier than Harvey considering how people were affected and are still affected.

Today, residents of Texas are left helpless after the disaster having no food, water or shelter. Harden said he had been helping the city of Houston out by providing its residents with food and water. According to Harden, making the people of Houston feel safe and happy in their own homes was something that needed to be done.

Harden Wishes Ending in Houston was Different

After failing to agree on a contract extension with the Thunder, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets on October 27, 2012. Harden mentioned how after the trade to the Rockets, he thought he was going to be a part of the Houston franchise for the rest of his career.

However, Harden said things happened and his vision for himself, his career and his family changed. According to Harden, it doesn’t change the fact how he feels about the city as he will always do whatever he can to help.

James Harden said he hopes to receive the same love and appreciation that he gave the city when returning back to Houston.