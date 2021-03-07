Gators Volleyball sweeps once again

The Gators Volleyball team have swept the series against Arkansas winning three sets to none both nights. This is the 12th time sweeping a match this season for the Gators. The Gators beat the Razorbacks Friday night in three sets.

How did it happen?

Set 1

The Gators got out to a lead of 11-5 before Arkansas’s first timeout. The lead was pushed to 20-12 after the timeout, then the Gators pulled off the win 25-16.

The Gators had a 0.257 shooting percentage in this set while holding the Razorbacks to a .000 clip. Holly Carlton led the offense with four kills. Elli McKissock and T’ara Ceasar had seven digs each.

Set 2

The Gators has a strong start similar to the first set and pulled out a 12-7 lead. Arkansas, however, was able to tie it up at 15 apiece. After that point, it remained a back-and-forth battle until the Gators won 25-21.

Carlton added another four kills to her match total in this set and Ceasar also had four. The Gators had five blocks in this set including three from Lauren Dooley and two from Carlton.

Set 3

The Gators controlled a strong lead from the beginning of the final set. They went up 9-5 early and had a lead as high as nine points at 21-12. They finished the set at 25-18.

The Gators hit a strong 0.458 percent in the final set including Ceasar hitting five kills on five attempts.

Full match stats

Ceasar recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 12 kills and 10 digs.

Blocks were plentiful with Lauren Forte recording five, Carlton with four, and the SEC’s blocks leader, Lauren Dooley, also added in five blocks of her own.

Florida is now 46-3 all-time against Arkansas, including 22-0 when in Gainesville.

Gators Volleyball coach Mary Wise told floridagators.com after the match “Our production was very efficient tonight and that was the difference-maker.”

The No. 8 Gators Volleyball team stays in Gainesville for their next series. They take on Missouri on Friday.