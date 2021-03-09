Gators Mann, Castleton Awarded SEC Honors

The Southeastern Conference has announced it’s first and second-team honors for the 2021 season. Gators sophomore guard Tre Mann was named to the first-team and junior center Colin Castleton was listed second-team.

The conference also unveiled it’s All-Freshman and All-Defensive lists, although no Gators were honored.

Back-to-Back Years on First-Team

For Mann, it’s been quite the improvement since last season. After averaging just 5.3 points and 0.7 assists per game a year ago, Mann now averages 15 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. His point per game average leads the team and ranks 11th in the SEC. It’s the highest mark by a Gator since Jalen Hudson averaged 15.5 points per game in 2018.

This the second consecutive year a Gator made the first-team list as star forward Keyonte Johnson was honored in 2020.

Mann’s value to the team is a big reason why he was honored. Mann missed Sunday’s game against Tennessee with a migraine. His absence made his importance quite clear.

In the loss, Florida scored a season-low 54 points — their lowest point total since November 2019 against FSU.

An indispensable piece of the team, Mann was a well deserving candidate for the honor.

Colin Castleton on Second-Team

Castleton, a junior forward from Deland, Fla., transferred from Michigan in April 2020. Since arriving in Gainesville, he’s made an immediate impact on the team. He has more than filled the void left by center Kerry Blackshear. His tandem with sophomore big man Omar Payne has proved quite serviceable for the Gators this season.

Castleton is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game. He is tied with Mann for the team-lead in rebounds at 5.7 per game.

Castleton and Blackshear (12.8 points per game in 2019-2020) are the only Gators centers to average at least 12 points per game in a single season in over a decade.

The SEC’s Complete Honors List

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team