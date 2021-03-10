Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

More Teams are Ready to Dance in March Madness

Angel Wells March 10, 2021 Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, SEC 6 Views

Selection Sunday is quickly approaching and college basketball teams around the country are clinching their spot in the tournament. Although brackets remain unfinished, more teams have begun punching their ticket to March Madness.

NCAA Tournament Qualifiers

This year 30 teams have earned an automatic bid to the tourney. Moreover, 38 at-large spots are available for remaining teams to qualify for March Madness.

The Ivy League has opted not to participate in the tournament this season due to COVID-19; therefore, their spot will be up for grabs by an at-large team.

March Madness Automatic Bids

Eleven schools have already solidified their spot in the March Madness bracket.

Here is the full list of college basketball teams who have received an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA tournament: Liberty, Winthrop, Drexel, Cleveland State, Loyola-Chicago, Mount St. Mary’s, Morehead State, UNC-Greensboro, Oral Roberts, Appalachian State, and Gonzaga.

The bracket awaits which teams from 19 other conferences will be playing in the tournament. Seeding has yet to be determined, however, teams will continue playing throughout the week to improve their odds of earning a higher ranking.

Will the Big East Keep Its Dominance Alive?

The conference that has sent the most teams to the NCAA tournament is the Big East. Currently, the Big East holds the record of 11 teams from one conference to attend March Madness.

In 2011, the conference sent the following schools: Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Syracuse, UConn, Louisville, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Georgetown, St. John’s, Villanova, and Marquette.

That season, No. 3 seeded UConn took home the national championship trophy with a victory over Butler.

Looking Ahead

By the week’s end, more teams will have paved their way to a spot in the big dance. Conference tournaments will conclude on March 14 before Selection Sunday bracketology begins.

The highly anticipated March Madness tournament will tip-off next week. Catch the live-action as the First Four will start next Thursday, followed by the Round of 64 beginning next Friday.

