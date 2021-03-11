Becky Burleigh Gets Set For Final Home Game with Florida Gators

The Florida Gators women’s soccer team is back in action tonight as they take on Georgia Southern in what will be head coach Becky Burleigh’s last home game at 6 p.m. In addition, this will be the final game for associate head coaches Vic Campbell and Alan Kirkup.

The Gators are coming off a 0-0 draw in their last game against top-ranked Florida State. They previously tied against the University of South Florida on Feb. 27. Their last win came against the College of Charleston in a 5-1 win.

Burleigh’s Coaching Career

It has been a legendary career for Burleigh as she was the 1998 NSCAA/Adidas National Coach of the Year in 1998. That was the year she won her lone National Championship following their 1-0 win over North Carolina. The Gators also went 26-1 and finished the season on a 15-game winning streak to end the season.

This came in only the teams’ fourth season as she began the program in 1995 after taking Berry College to three trips to the NAIA National Championship games and winning two of them.

She has also been named the Coach of the Year in the SEC four times, as well as taking the Gators to two NCAA College Cup Appearances, 14 SEC titles and 22 NCAA Championship berths. Burleigh has an all-time record of 510-7-2. She has produced 22 All-Americans. Burleigh was introduced to the USA South Hall of Fame in the Spring of 2015.

It has been a challenging season this year due to COVID-19, and are 3-7-2 on the year. They had their biggest win of the season come in the first round of the SEC tournament in a 6-5 win over Kentucky on an overtime goal from Cassidy Lindley before they fell to the University of Missouri.

Up Next

Despite Florida playing in their last home game, they will still have three more games as they will be at the University of North Florida on March 24, Following that, they finish their season against Georgia and Miami.