Oak Hall Lady Eagles Lacrosse Defeat Gainesville Lady Hurricanes

The Oak Hall Eagles (5-1) matched up with The Gainesville High School Hurricanes (2-5) for their second shutout win in a row.

The final score was 20-0.

Offense gets started early

This young squad is impressive; they are fast-paced, vocal, and are one of the most entertaining teams to watch on any given lacrosse field. Harper Johnson and the Miller sisters led their team to an early 12-0 lead.

Oak Hall Offensive Leaders

– No. 8 Sarah Miller: 4 goals

– No. 0 Harper Johnson: 4 goals

– No. 18 Leila Sims: 3 goals, 1 assist

– No. 4 Audrey Clark: 2 goals, 3 assists

– No. 13 Sophia Moreshi 2 goals, 4 assists

– No. 1 Sophie Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist

The Eagles have a BIG lead on Gainesville High right now, Sarah Miller leading the way once again. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallGirlsLax pic.twitter.com/OTDHGDBtjy — Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 12, 2021

Gainesville can’t find the rack

To no surprise, their captain and senior goaltender Madeline Paquette was on point, and not a single one of the Hurricane’s shots entered her net.

Currently 20-0, @OakHallGirlsLax leading the matchup. Senior Captain and Goalie Madeline Paquette has saved everything that has come her way tonight. 5:50 remaining @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/9m4deoP2PN — Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 12, 2021

Final Thoughts

The next matchup for the Lady Eagles might not come as easy, as their upcoming opponent seems to be an equal matchup.

The next time we will see them on the field for a draw is this Tuesday against the 5-2 Santa Fe Raiders.

Details below.

Up Next:

Who: Santa Fe Raiders (5-2)

When: Tuesday, March 15th

Time: 6 PM EST

Where: Santa Fe High School