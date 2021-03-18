Oak Hall Girls Lacrosse defeats Santa Fe on the road

Chance Thyhsen March 18, 2021 Gainesville, High School Sports, Lacrosse, Oak Hall High School, Santa Fe, Santa Fe High School 0 Views

This week we saw the Lady Eagles head across town to face the Santa Fe Raiders.

The final score was 17-3 with the Lady Eagles prevail.

Oak Hall Offensive Leaders

  • No. 8 Sarah Miller: 4 goals, 1 assist
  • No. 18 Leila Sims: 4 goals
  • No. 4 Audrey Clark: 2 goals, 1 assist
  • No. 0 Harper Johnson: 2 goals, 1 assist
  • No. 13 Sophia Moreshi 1 goal, 2 assists
  • No. 1 Sophie Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist

Tempers Flare

Going into the half, the whistle was blown so many times that even the referees may have lost count.

The official called Coach Johnson and another team representative from the Raiders over. Coach Johnson voiced his frustrations to the official. However, the official didn’t seem to like Johnson he had to say and sent him on his way.

Consistent Goaltending

Goalie Madeline Paquette was on point per usual.

The senior captain’s save rate has been consistent at a solid 63 percent or more, and surely nothing about that will change any time soon.

Final Thoughts

While the score might be deceiving, it was a fight to the finish. With Santa Fe having a solid team, and multiple calls by the referees, it was a competitive game all around.

The Lady Eagles advanced to 6-1 and are on a five-game win streak.

The next matchup for the Lady Eagles may be an exciting one. If you’re wondering why, it’s because it’s rivalry week; and it’s going to be a good one.

Up Next: 

Who: Buchholz High School

When: Friday, March 19th

Time: 5:30 p.m EST

Where: Oak Hall High School

Tags

About Chance Thyhsen

Check Also

Oak Hall Lady Eagles Lacrosse Defeat Gainesville Lady Hurricanes

The Oak Hall Eagles (5-1) matched up with The Gainesville High School Hurricanes (2-5) for their …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties