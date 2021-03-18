Oak Hall Girls Lacrosse defeats Santa Fe on the road

This week we saw the Lady Eagles head across town to face the Santa Fe Raiders.

The final score was 17-3 with the Lady Eagles prevail.

Oak Hall Offensive Leaders

No. 8 Sarah Miller: 4 goals, 1 assist

No. 18 Leila Sims: 4 goals

No. 4 Audrey Clark: 2 goals, 1 assist

No. 0 Harper Johnson: 2 goals, 1 assist

No. 13 Sophia Moreshi 1 goal, 2 assists

No. 1 Sophie Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist

Tempers Flare

Going into the half, the whistle was blown so many times that even the referees may have lost count.

The official called Coach Johnson and another team representative from the Raiders over. Coach Johnson voiced his frustrations to the official. However, the official didn’t seem to like Johnson he had to say and sent him on his way.

Tempers flaring from Coach Johnson and the officials at halftime, countless whistles have been blown tonight. 9-2 Eagles lead. @OakHallGirlsLax @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/AmaUmbBgDF — Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 16, 2021

Consistent Goaltending

Goalie Madeline Paquette was on point per usual.

The senior captain’s save rate has been consistent at a solid 63 percent or more, and surely nothing about that will change any time soon.

Final Thoughts

While the score might be deceiving, it was a fight to the finish. With Santa Fe having a solid team, and multiple calls by the referees, it was a competitive game all around.

The Lady Eagles advanced to 6-1 and are on a five-game win streak.

Final from Santa Fe, Oak Hall is headed home with a win. Lady Eagles 17 Raiders 3 🥍@OakHallGirlsLax @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/AHHsUzkHZo — Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 17, 2021

The next matchup for the Lady Eagles may be an exciting one. If you’re wondering why, it’s because it’s rivalry week; and it’s going to be a good one.

Up Next:

Who: Buchholz High School

When: Friday, March 19th

Time: 5:30 p.m EST

Where: Oak Hall High School