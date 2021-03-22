Another Day Of Dancing In The NCAA Men’s Tournament

Day two of the second of round two of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament. Already, there have been numerous upsets and lower seeds punching tickets to the Sweet 16. Eight games today starting at noon. Here is a preview of all the action.

NCAA Round 2, Day 2

The first game today begins just shortly after noon between No. 2 seeded Iowa vs. No. 7 seeded Oregon. Here is the official breakdown and tip-off times for the day.

(2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon at 12:10 pm

(1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma at 2:40 pm

(11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian at 5:15 pm

(5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio at 6:10 pm

(1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU at 7:10 pm

(4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado at 7:45 pm

(2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland at 8:45 pm

(3) Kansas vs. (6) USC at 9:40 pm

Who’s Up In The SEC?

The SEC Champion Alabama take on Maryland tonight. Despite being a second seed, Maryland’s head coach, Mark Turgeon, holds them to the high standard of a No. 1 seed.

“Any team that can win their regular season championship and tournament championship is a special team. They are special team and it is going to take an unbelievable effort to beat them,” Turgeon said.

Alabama’s first round win over Iona State was seni9or John Petty’s worst performance on the year. Petty is the program leader in three pointers, but the star shooter has been in lull lately after the first round game. He was 3-for-13 from the field. Despite the lackluster performance, Alabama’s team is held in high esteem. Iona State’s head coach Rick Pitino talked about how good his competitor was in their match.

The second SEC team to grace the court today is LSU. The runner-up in the SEC takes on No. 1 seeded Michigan today. A ticket to the Sweet 16 is on the line for everyone today, and the opportunity for another upset is in the hands of the Tigers. While Michigan is the higher seed, they still face a hard opponent with how aggressive LSU played in the first round. Michigan has the height on their side, but LSU brings plenty of physicality to Indianapolis.

All winners today will join the victors of Sunday in the Sweet 16, which begins on Saturday.